The Rock Teases Black Adam and Superman Showdown

✖

Black Adam is finally gearing up for production to hit theaters in late 2021. The character is set to break his chains and unleash his power on the world. Unlike other super beings in the DC movie world, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam will not be showing any restraint. As many are looking forward to seeing Black Adam grow on the big screen and the DC universe, as well, many DC Comics fans want to see Johnson's Black Adam come face to face with Henry Cavill's Superman. When asked during DC FanDome which character he would like to see Black Adam share the screen with, Johnson teased a showdown with the last Kryptonian.

"The question is, 'If you could take any decent character to join you and adventure, what would it be and why?'' Johnson explained during Black Adam's DC FanDome panel "The number one choice on who I would love to take with me on an adventure would be Wonder Woman, and I'll tell you why. No, I know what you guys are thinking, 'Of course you would Rock!' No, no, look Gal is my friend. She's a very good friend of mine, but the character of Wonder Woman is one that I have such a tremendous amount of respect for I've always thought that this combination of Wonder Woman and Black Adam would make an incredible pairing so this idea that we would go on an adventure together is something very cool."

However, the big possible tease of a Black Adam vs Superman showdown came a moment later: "The other part to this answer is, you know, I always thought that it might be cool to hang out with Superman. That would be cool right i mean we're kind of similar in terms of our powers, our strengths our speeds, because look at the end of the day you never know. Black Adam and Superman could become friends, or they won't." The showdown might not be happening in this first Black Adam movie but somewhere down the line.

Johnson ultimately promises his Black Adam will be a "ruthless keeper of justice."

"As we all know, Black Adam is one of the most powerful superheroes anti heroes villains, whatever you want to call Black Adam he is one of the most powerful in the DC universe but as we all know, the superheroes, they have to exhibit a little bit of restraint. When it comes to taking care of the bad guys, if you will or taking care of the people who are opposite them who are opposing them who are in their way. But this idea that you could take all of black Adams powers, and he does not practice restraint. That makes for a really powerful combination, and one that's explosive one that's very dangerous, and one that is ultimately, I think, very likable, to me at least."

Black Adam is scheduled for release on December 22, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.