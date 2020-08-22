Black Adam Movie Logo Revealed at DC FanDome

✖

DC Comics just revealed the Black Adam logo at DC FanDome, as part of the event's official merchandise on Amazon. This week was always poised to be a huge deal for comic book fans, and things just got a whole lot cooler with a look at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the villain and the Internet shook with excitement. But, The People’s Champ isn’t the only main eventer today, The Batman, The Suicide Squad, The Flash, Justice League, and Aquaman 2 all got their day in the sun this weekend. It’s been wild to see and the DC fans are taking a justifiable victory lap with the wealth of content that’s been dropped down to them. In fact, there’s no telling what other surprises could drop over the course of the rest of FanDome. One thing is for sure, already DC is making the case that it’s here to win over the next few years.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

In a preview of what to expect this weekend, Johnson tweeted, “THEY NEEDED A HERO. INSTEAD THEY GOT ME. Excited for the first-ever global celebration of the DC Multiverse - #DCFanDome! This one’s just for you - THE FANS AROUND THE WORLD! Stay healthy, my friends, and I’ll see you all on August 22nd! 🥃 -The Man In Black#BlackAdam”

The Rock previously told Comicbook.com that fans shouldn’t expect his character to be a hero straight away. "Black Adam, how he starts, he starts off as a villain," he explained. "Then, he becomes an anti-hero. And then he might become a hero or he might not."

Hiram Garcia is the producer on the project and he’s keeping a tight lid on the details surrounding the upcoming DC feature.

"Well, you're going to meet is you're going to meet a character who's going through a journey," Garcia divulged. "And I think the idea is, look, we know the root of obviously Black Adam. He was created as a villain. And through the love of the fans and through some great writers and storytellers, he evolved into an antihero. The antihero is a character that we always loved and that we responded to. But we understand that there's been many aspects to Black Adam through him. But ultimately this is a guy who he does have a moral compass as skewed as it may be. And ultimately he is a guy that everything has always been driven by his family and what happens to them. And he is never opposed to unleashing hell when you cross him. So I think when you add in those elements of that DNA, those are things we're very aware of."

Black Adam is set to hit theaters in December 2022.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.