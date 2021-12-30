Black Butler Shares New Anniversary Poster Ahead of Special Event

It has been some time since Black Butler topped the charts, but the gothic series hasn’t once forgotten its fans. While the manga carries on to this day, the anime has grown older by the year, and the medium’s popularity has pushed Sebastian’s fame up a notch. So in light of a big anniversary, the legend himself felt it was time to gift fans with a special little poster.

The artwork comes courtesy of Yana Toboso, the creator of Black Butler. To celebrate the franchise’s 15th anniversary, the artist decided it was time to pen a new visual of Sebastian. As you can see below, the artwork is the definition of classy, and it highlights one of the anime’s upcoming events overseas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/MangaMoguraRE/status/1471942281347411971?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

After all, Black Butler is putting on a special concert in Japan soon. The orchestra event will give fans the chance to hear Black Butler‘s gorgeous music live with a full band. Sebastian might not be there to conduct in person, but this poster shows how the legend would do so. And if the event’s actual conductor wanted to cosplay the demon, fans would not mind.

Clearly, Black Butler‘s creator has not lost their flair, and Sebastian does look lovely in this shot. You can bet Ciel is hanging out in the audience, but there is always a chance he is amongst the players on stage. Most aristocrats like Ciel can carry a tune, and Sebastian would be able to bring out the best in his master if given the chance.

Now, if you are not familiar with Black Butler, you can always catch up on the series. The manga is ongoing following its debut in September 2006. For those wanting to watch the anime, Black Butler can be found on most streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. The show’s official synopsis can be found below for more details:

“Ciel Phantomhive is the most powerful boy in all of England, but he bears the scars of unspeakable suffering. Forced to watch as his beloved parents were brutally murdered, Ciel was subsequently abducted and violently tortured. Desperate to end his suffering, the boy traded his own soul for a chance at vengeance, casting his lot with the one person on whom he could depend: Sebastian, a demon Butler summoned from the very pits of hell. Together, they’ll prowl the darkest alleys of London on a mission to snuff out those who would do evil.”

What do you make of this special anniversary piece? Have you checked out Black Butler already or…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.