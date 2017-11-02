‘Black Butler’ Creator Addresses Boys’ Love Series

You don’t have to be in the Black Butler fandom for long to learn about its shipping history. Over the years, Yana Toboso’s story has prompted millions to debate the exact nature of Sebastian and Ciel’s relationship. Some believe the pair to be strictly business partners while others believe the two to be in love. Fans may never learn for sure just how the pair feel about one another, but a new interview of Toboso’s did get the fandom buzzing recently.

Recently, the Black Butler creator took to Twitter to share some personal thoughts about the world of boys’ love series (via ANN). While the artist did not reference her own work in the post, Toboso did say she is as supportive of queer love stories as she is of straight ones.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Even if they’re stories that have homosexual romance (not just those with sexual love), what’s interesting is still just interesting, so what’s the problem?” the creator tweeted.

“It’s weird how male couples are immediately labelled as “for fujoshi” and also weird how people will deny them. I think some deniers mean the romance is not the main point of the story, but there are so many wonderful stories about same-sex romance…”

Toboso even commented on her own past with boys’ love series as she did pen several of them before working on Black Butler. “In the past I wrote works with the main theme of boys-love (romance), and I was crushed by the overwhelming difficulty,” she explained.

“Regardless of whether it’s opposite-sex or same-sex, I think works with a main theme of romance are incredibly energetic things. For me, the degree of difficulty is higher in writing romance than in drawing zombie battles or tanks.”

Black Butler fans may be no closer to learning whether Toboso intends for Ciel and Sebastian to hook up, but they know the creator wouldn’t mind the idea just because it is boys’ love. Black Butler is still on-going, so there is still time for Toboso to make or break any romances between the pair, so fans should keep a close eye on Toboso’s Twitter for any possible scoops moving forward.