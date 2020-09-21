Netflix Adds Black Butler Season 2 to Catalog

✖

Black Butler has been out of commission for a few years, but the show is still a hit with fans. Netflix has helped bring the show to millions of new fans after licensing its first season. Now, the streaming platform is ready to bring season two to the table, and you can binge it ASAP.

If you are in North America, you can check out Black Butler season two right now. The show was added over the weekend, so there are an additional 12 episodes to check out. Both the English sub and dub are available, so fans can binge whichever version of the season they like.

If you want to catch up with Black Butler, you can check out its first season on Netflix before heading to season two. The series was made back in September 2006 and continues to this day. Creator Yana Toboso made the dark comedy for Monthly GFantasy, and Yen Press publishes the manga in the United States.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures )

Of course, the anime came after the manga, and it debuted in October 2008. A-1 Pictures oversaw Black Butler, and season two ended in September 2010. A few movies have also been released as well as some OVAs. If you want to know more about the series, you can check out its official synopsis from Yen Press below:

"Just a stone's throw from London lies the manor house of the illustrious Phantomhive earldom and its master, one Ciel Phantomhive. Earl Phantomhive is a giant in the world of commerce, Queen Victoria's faithful servant...and a slip of a twelve-year-old boy. Fortunately, his loyal butler, Sebastian, is ever at his side, ready to carry out the young master's wishes. And whether Sebastian is called to save a dinner party gone awry or probe the dark secrets of London's underbelly, there apparently is nothing Sebastian cannot do. In fact, one might even say Sebastian is too good to be true...or at least, too good to be human..."

Will you be tuning into season two of Black Butler this month? Or is there another anime on your binge list? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.