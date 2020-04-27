Black Clover Delaying New Episodes Due to the Pandemic

Confirming earlier reports from earlier this week, Black Clover has officially announced that the anime will be delaying new episodes due to complications from the novel coronavirus pandemic. Like many of the other anime productions of the last few weeks, Black Clover is joining an increasing list of postponements for the foreseeable future as a result of the COVID-19 disease. Thankfully, there is still one more episode to go before the hiatus kicks in as Episode 132 will still be airing as previously scheduled this Tuesday, April 28th. But the hiatus will begin with the next week on.

The official website for the series has confirmed that the delayed broadcast will be impacting the release of Episode 133 and beyond, and instead the Japanese broadcast will be re-airing the series beginning with the very first episode on May 5th. It's a confirmation that many saw coming, but it's still a heavy hitter.

The health and safety of the Black Clover anime's cast and crew is undoubtedly the most important in this situation, but it's a tough time for fans for sure. The anime is currently in the middle of an upswing with more support from fans than ever, so the hiatus will definitely hit its momentum. But as a silver lining, it means now more people can catch up before it makes its grand return!

