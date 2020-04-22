Black Clover Fans are Really Loving the Anime Right Now

It's no secret that Black Clover's anime got off on the wrong foot. With some rough patches needing to be ironed out early on, the anime soon worked things out for the better and is now enjoying its time in the spotlight as one of the most popular anime in the world. The series is currently entering new territory as it's now in the middle of a completely original anime arc filling in some notable gaps from Yuki Tabata's manga, but surprisingly fans are now loving the anime more than ever.

Megan Thee Stallion recently joined the increasing amount of fans supporting Black Clover, and over the course of its 100 plus episodes the anime has continued to impress an even bigger audience than ever expected. As the anime recently just ended one of its biggest battles ever, and is preparing for an even tougher road ahead, fans have taken the time to honor just how far it's come.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the Black Clover anime now, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! Let's hope it's not one of the many anime impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.