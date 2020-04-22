Black Clover Fans are Really Loving the Anime Right Now
It's no secret that Black Clover's anime got off on the wrong foot. With some rough patches needing to be ironed out early on, the anime soon worked things out for the better and is now enjoying its time in the spotlight as one of the most popular anime in the world. The series is currently entering new territory as it's now in the middle of a completely original anime arc filling in some notable gaps from Yuki Tabata's manga, but surprisingly fans are now loving the anime more than ever.
Megan Thee Stallion recently joined the increasing amount of fans supporting Black Clover, and over the course of its 100 plus episodes the anime has continued to impress an even bigger audience than ever expected. As the anime recently just ended one of its biggest battles ever, and is preparing for an even tougher road ahead, fans have taken the time to honor just how far it's come.
Read on to see what fans are saying about the Black Clover anime now, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Megan THEE Stallion is on Board!
So nobody was gonna tell me black clover was this fire ?— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) April 21, 2020
It's Gaining Momentum!
Black Clover has already gained some momentum. It’ll be interesting to see how this develops. #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/sJ2T0O82k4— Michael Hart 🍀 (Citizen of Clover) (@DarkFoxTeam_) April 21, 2020
These Boys Have Come a Long Way!
Asta and Yuno: Then and Now 👊#ブラッククローバー#BlackClover pic.twitter.com/jCELpABsPJ— d o n n a 🎨 (@iluvluvnutella) April 21, 2020
...But Some Things Never Change
Some things never change. #BlackClover 🍀 pic.twitter.com/6IzJf902l0— ❤Anthony @ P5R (@Antrod02) April 21, 2020
"Proud of My Homeboys"
Mannn this episode of #BlackClover felt so GOOOOOD really proud of my homeboys Asta and Yuno!! pic.twitter.com/1f7T5RtEn3— Guts (@gutsthebadass) April 21, 2020
Noelle and Asta Confirmed When Though?
Noelle wants asta to propose 👀 I really loved this moment 😊 #BlackClover #blackclover131 🍀 pic.twitter.com/ns4ynguZJc— Nick 🍀 (@Nickp_02) April 21, 2020
"Scrolling Past All the Hate"
Me scrolling past all the hate on Black Clover and My Hero Academia every morning on Twitter pic.twitter.com/wX49n3Imoa— スペース 🚯 (@spcecadex) April 20, 2020
...Just Beautiful
This weeks BC episode lowkey had me laughing and crying within a 24 min time frame. The humor was there as always, but the fact we get to see the impact Asta and Yunos achievements have had on Hage, as well as theyre well on their way to their goals... just beautiful #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/LgTQCnqr7G— TheBlackFLCLover ♧♡◇♤ (@BlackFLCLover07) April 21, 2020
Still Making Greatness!
Black Clover gotten shit on from DAY ONE, and we’re still here, still making greatness! #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/mHDxBZEdsu— Mistroh (@mistrohh) April 21, 2020
