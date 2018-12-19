Anime

Fans Weren’t Ready For ‘Black Clover’s Intense New Episode

Black Clover may have gotten off to a rocky start when it debuted, but the shonen has since made a […]

By

Black Clover may have gotten off to a rocky start when it debuted, but the shonen has since made a believer out of millions. Now, the anime is stepping out with its most intense episode yet, and it doesn’t seem like fans were ready for the what was to come.

Today, Black Clover aired episode 63 after plenty of hype. The episode follows Asta as the loudmouthed hero takes on a brand-new form, and the dark transformation proved the wizard has only touched upon his true power.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to the Witch Queen, fans were able to see what happens when Asta is allowed to tap more fully into his anti-magic powers. The rare gift immediately grabs the vixen’s attention thanks to its demonic origins, and Asta becomes the prime target for her to experiment with. After sparing a little blood, the Witch Queen is able to unleash more of Asta’s anti-magic, and the anime didn’t hold back with the carnage the boy made once he turned.

While the transformation arrival was an awaited one by fans, Black Clover went above and beyond to animate the moment. Episode 63 housed animators from all over the world, allowing dozens of art styles to blend together into something rather special. While some manga diehards have raised questions about the episode’s aesthetic choices, many more have taken to social media to praise Black Clover‘s ambitious fight sequence. So, if Studio Pierrot wants to keep fans happy, it will find a way to bring even a little bit of this fluid animation into its everyday episodes.

So, what do you think about this powerful transformation…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Chaotic Good

Ambitious But Flawed?

Big Legends

The Show Woke Up Like This

BRB, Making A Diss Track

Animation Like Whoa

You’re Not Wrong Though

Actual Animation Goals

Tagged:
,

Related Posts