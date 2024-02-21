Viral Black Clover Short Brings Its Final Act to Life

It has been a hot minute since Black Clover brought out any new episodes. In March 2021, the anime came to a close after four years. The hit manga is still moving forward, and these days, fans are waiting for the Black Clover anime to resume its adaptation. The show is taking its time, and now, one artist is going viral after they channeled Black Clover's final act in an epic new short.

The promo, which can be seen below, comes courtesy of aziephore on X (Twitter). The artist is a fan of Black Clover, and they have been waiting patiently for the anime to resume. Now that the manga is in its final act, Aziephore decided it was time to take matters into their own hands, so they made an anime teaser for the final act.

Black Clover Final Arc [Fan Animation]

here is a small animation of the coming arc, SPOILERS ALERT, will be going missing for another month before posting something again XD pic.twitter.com/czO2ReyAMy — Azi – アジム (@aziephore) February 20, 2024

The clip is definitely gorgeous, and it is hard to believe one person put it all together. From Yami to Lucius and Asta, the biggest players of the final act can be found in this promo. And of course, fans are eager to see what else aziephore can do with the series.

After all, the Black Clover fandom isn't getting any updates from anywhere else. Last year, the fandom rose to life when Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King was released after years of waiting. The original movie was a quick hit, and now all eyes are on the future of the TV anime. Black Clover has inked plenty of new material to adapt with its manga, but the anime team may need more content to work with. And if that is the case, the TV anime may not return until the Black Clover manga is totally finished.

If you are not caught up with Black Clover, the hit manga is available to read on the Shonen Jump app. As for its anime, Black Clover can be found on Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Black Clover below:

"Asta is a young boy who dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the kingdom. Only one problem-he can't use any magic! Luckily for Asta, he receives the incredibly rare five-leaf clover grimoire that gives him the power of anti-magic. Can someone who can't use magic really become the Wizard King? One thing's for sure – Asta will never give up!"

