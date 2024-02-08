Black Clover’s Assistant Just Launched Their Own Epic Manga

Black Clover fans are waiting on two fronts for the story of Asta to continue, as the potential Wizard King’s journey is set to come to an end with its manga and anime. While the series was created, and continues to be worked on, by Yuki Tabata, it takes a village to make the popular shonen series. A former assistant to Tabata has taken the opportunity to start a manga series of their own, leaving the Wizard King and focusing on a beastly tale of magic and mystery in “Beast King And Medicinal Herb“.

The manga world is preparing to see some of its biggest stories wrap, with Black Clover not being the only shonen series that is inching toward its conclusion. The sorcerers of the manga are set to be joined by the likes of the students of Jujutsu Tech, the Straw Hat Pirates of the Grand Line, and the heroes of UA Academy. Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and My Hero Academia have set the stage to say goodbye to their heroes and villains, with Black Clover aiming to do the same. With the next chapter set to arrive this spring, Black Clover has yet to reveal how many more chapters are in the tank, though the finale will be highly anticipated without a doubt.

Beast King And Medicinal Herb

The new manga story began late last year, with Juuou to Yakusuo receiving a major recommendation from the creator of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Kanehito Yamada. While the series has yet to officially make its way to North America, it’s a safe bet that it will one day hit the West thanks to manga’s increasing popularity.

If this is your first time hearing of Juuou to Yakusuo, here’s an official description of the new manga series, “The dungeon is a dream come true. Strip the materials from defeated monsters, and reach the unexplored areas to get the treasures! Tina, an adventurer who dreams of becoming such a success while exploring the dungeon, is seriously wounded. She is confronted by a powerful demon tribe that was once killed by a brave warrior. The most powerful demon, “Garon, the Beast King,” who was supposed to have been killed by a hero in the past…?”

