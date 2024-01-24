Black Clover: Asta's Epic $600 Statue Redefines Magic

Black Clover fans have been experiencing the story of Asta for years, but at present, are waiting on word of the return of both the manga and the anime adaptation. Despite not currently releasing new chapters and anime episodes, the shonen series remains beloved in the anime community thanks to the wild magical powers and characters created by mangaka Yuki Tabata. Luckily, a new Asta statue from Prime 1 Studio is recreating the anime protagonist.

Pre-orders are currently available for the wild new statue, with a release window set from April 2025 to July 2025. The statue itself arrives with both a regular edition and an "exclusive bonus edition", with the former retailing for a little under $600 USD and the latter retailing for a little under $700 USD. You can see more about this statue by clicking here.

(Photo: Prime 1 Studio)

Here's how Prime 1 Studio describes the upcoming Asta statue, "Our talented artisans take joy in bringing you this 20-inches tall recreation of Black Asta, a form that he later attains as he becomes stronger in the series. Tapping into his full potential and pushing his anti-magic abilities to their limits, Asta now takes on a formidable form, granting him not only increased strength and speed but also the ability to fly, as portrayed by the single obsidian wing. As anti-magic courses through his body, part of his hair also turns black as well as gaining a horn on the right side of his head. Our artisans have given him a battle-ready dynamic pose as he prepares to lunge toward his opponents, his trusty Demon Slayer sword at the ready. As he taps within his unique grimoire, the overflowing energy fiercely erodes magic around him beautifully recreated through the black and red swirls of energy surrounding Asta. The Exclusive Version adds a swappable head-part featuring a shouting Asta as he channels his powers."

If you haven't had the opportunity to read the manga story that sees Asta aiming to be the next Wizard King, it's currently available to read on Manga Plus. The official description of Black Clover reads as such, "In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder's magic. Asta's is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent's spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!"