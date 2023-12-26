Black Clover Manga Returns With Chapter 369: Read

Black Clover officially ended its run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this year, and has finally returned with a brand new chapter in another manga with the release of Chapter 369 of the series! It was shockingly announced earlier this year that Yuki Tabata would be shifting Black Clover's manga to Shueisha's Jump GIGA magazine for the final chapters of its manga run overall. This means that the Black Clover manga is now on a new seasonal schedule, with one new chapter releasing every four months or so until the series will officially come to an end.

Black Clover has been in the midst of a hiatus for the last few months since the release of Chapter 368, and now the series has returned for the next phase in the fight against Lucius Zogratis and the Paldins with the release of Chapter 369 over the December 25th holiday. Thankfully, Viz Media's official English release has kept it within the Shonen Jump digital library and fans can now check out Black Clover Chapter 369 completely for free as it kicks off this new stretch leading to its grand finale.

Black Clover, Ch. 369: Asta shares the anti-magic with his fellow mages! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/z8Np78INvv pic.twitter.com/ZQ6Tlz738N — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) December 24, 2023

What Happens in Black Clover Chapter 369?

Black Clover Chapter 369 is titled "A United Front" and runs for 29 pages, which is about two chapters of the original manga's length in one. It picks up right after Asta and Ichika Yami made their way to the Clover Kingdom, and Asta shared his Anti-Magic powers with the rest of the Black Bulls. He explains that this new "Comrademons" techniques temporarily gives them a stock of anti-magic that will phase out the more they use it, but it will level the playing field against the Paldins.

We see the result of this instantly as Luck and Magna fight against one of the Zolgratis copies and takes it down with ease. While Lucius originally had the numbers advantage, it's clear from this comeback chapter that now it's all going to swing back in Asta's direction as the Black Bulls play equalizer and bring the fight to a whole new level before the series comes to an end.

