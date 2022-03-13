Black Clover Teaser Trailer Shares First Look at New Movie

Black Clover has shared a massive tease for its big movie with a special new trailer! Yuki Tabata’s original manga series is currently celebrating its 7th Anniversary of running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and while the anime ended its run last year fans have been anxious to see it return with its debut feature film. Unfortunately for all of us, there has been very little revealed about what we can expect to see from the new movie outside of a few teaser promotional materials showcasing a look at Asta readying for his next battle on the horizon.

With a special trailer commemorating Black Clover‘s major anniversary, it was confirmed that the movie will be making its premiere in Japan some time in 2023. While this release window might be a little harsh for fans really anxious to see more of the anime, the trailer also showcases a little of what we can expect the movie to look like with a few choices scenes of action with Asta, Yuno, Yami and more. It’s hard to say whether or not this is actually from the new movie just yet, but it certainly looks cool! Check it out as released by Shueisha below:

While much of the production cast, staff, or story details have yet to be revealed, it was confirmed that series creator Yuki Tabata will be serving as the chief supervisor and character designer for the Black Clover movie. If the teaser visuals here are any indication of what the new movie will include, then it might be a new story crafted specifically for the movie. The TV anime ended on a cliffhanger that cut off right before the events of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, and given that the arc might have too much to cover in an 90 minute to two hour run time, it does make one wonder whether or not this will be an original instead.

The visuals here feature a Yami before his capture at the end of the anime, an Asta who has yet to unlock his full demonic powers, and a Yuno whose power is still incomplete. With the anime having a two day timespan in between the events of the manga's follow up arc, this could end up slotting right back into the events of the anime should the TV series return in the future with more episodes.