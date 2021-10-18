Megan Thee Stallion Shares Praise for Black Clover and Asta

Megan Thee Stallion shared some major praise for Black Clover and its hero Asta when gushing about her newest anime favorite! As part of the rollout for her new collaborative Hottie Sauce with Popeyes, Megan Thee Stallion took on First We Feast’s Hot Ones challenge and spoke about her career while eating increasingly hotter hot wings. One of the questions was about the Grammy Award winning artist’s love of anime, and Megan Thee Stallion used the opportunity to talk about the newest anime she’s loving and currently making her way through as of the time of the interview, Black Clover.

Not only did Megan Thee Stallion share some major praise for the (now concluded) Black Clover anime, but shared some praise for its lead hero, Asta, as well. Starting with, “I’m watching Black Clover, and it’s so good. My favorite character on the show is Asta because this motherf**cker is always screaming and hollering. Even if they’re in the middle of a fight he’ll just bust out with some goofy sh*t.” For the full interview you can check out First We Feast’s video with Megan Thee Stallion below:

Continuing to praise Asta, Megan Thee Stallion stated, “But, in the show, everybody has magic or was born with magic. But for some reason, Asta was born with like zero magic, so everybody’s picking on him…He doesn’t have magic, but that’s what makes him unique in the whole world. So any time anybody tries to fight him or whoop on him, they can’t, because he has anti-magic so it cancels out their magic. So he’s really like the coldest character in the show.” Going further, the artist then opened up about how she relates to so many anime heroes.

“I just feel like I can relate to him, and any of the other main characters in anime because a lot of people…” she began, “[T]hey try to count you out…but you train, and you train, and you fight, and you fight and keep proving people wrong. And keep beating the odds. I feel like that’s the type of person I am.” But what do you think of Megan Thee Stallion’s praise for Black Clover? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!