Black Clover Shares New Theme Song and Casting Additions

Black Clover has been running since 2017 as an anime with over a hundred episodes under its belt, documenting the adventures of Asta and his journey to attempt to become the Wizard King. Much like franchise My Hero Academia, Asta is attempting to become the greatest magic wielder in the world even though he was born without magic himself, much like Midoriya before inheriting All Might’s quirk. Now, as the anime show continues, the series has revealed a new theme songs as well as some additional voices to add to the roster.

Twitter User WSJ_Manga shared the latest details about Black Clover’s new opening and ending theme, with Black Catcher by Vickeblanka acting as the intro and New Page by Intersection closing out each new episode, with a brand new cast member to boot:

Videos by ComicBook.com

We got new info for Black Clover anime. First, Secre Swallowtail seiyuu is going to be Ayane Sakura (Ochako in Hero Academia, Yotsuba in 5toubun). Also, new OP is called “Black Catcher” and song by Vickeblanka (Black Rover OP 3). New ED is “New Page” by Intersection pic.twitter.com/eJWzns2ND6 — Weekly Shounen Jump (@WSJ_manga) December 27, 2019

With the Reincarnation Arc in full swing, Asta and his friends are in quite a terrible predicament as they fight against the Magical Knights that have been possessed by the elves. Devil, the main antagonist to the Knights has recently been introduced, so expect even more troubles to come to the world of Black Clover as the arc continues to ramp up.

What do you think of the new theme songs for the Black Clover anime? What has been your favorite anime opening and ending themes of 2019? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and wizards!

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.