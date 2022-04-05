Black Clover Brings Asta Closer to Discovering His Mom’s Tragic Fate

Black Clover is setting the stage for Asta to find out what happened with his mom in the newest chapter of the series! Yuki Tabata’s original manga series has now reached the climax of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc and Asta and Liebe are making on final push against the Supreme Devil, Lucifero. The two of them reached a whole new level of their teamwork and taken their Devil Union to the next step, and with that step came a tragic bit of irony as Asta actually got the first look at his mother yet had no idea that was the case.

As the fight against Lucifero has gotten even more intense than ever before, it seems that it’s going to test Asta emotionally just as much of a physical challenge this has been. With Asta getting a look at Liebe’s memories through their next evolution of the Devil Union he got his first look at his mother, but has no idea that it’s what he was looking at. In fact, he only saw it through Liebe’s heart and is fighting even harder for the sake of his new brother. But as the fight continues, Asta is getting dangerously close to putting the pieces together about her himself.

Chapter 328 of Black Clover reveals another look into Liebe’s past with Licita and it’s here that she explained that she had to leave her young child behind because he was at risk due to her ability unwillingly stealing the life force and mana of everything around her. She very much loved her child, but the tragic part of it all is that while Liebe has already made the connection that Licita was Asta’s mother, Asta has yet to do the same despite getting a full look at her face from Liebe’s memories. He knows all about Licita’s death at Lucifero’s hands and this is even true for Lucifero too.

As Lucifero sees the intensity of Asta’s face in their fight, even he sees the resemblance to Licita from back then. He even comes close to mentioning that Licita was actually Asta’s mother, but Asta cuts him off through a series of sword slashes in the midst of his rage. The series is now dancing around Asta actually finding out who his mother was, and thus what happened to her, and there’s a feeling that when he does it’s going to hit him like a ton of bricks.

What do you think? How do you think Asta will react to finding out about his mother at last? Will it ultimately matter to him in the long run? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!