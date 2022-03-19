Black Clover Takes Asta’s Devil Union to Next Level of Power

Black Clover has fully shown off what Asta can do with the power of his new Devil Union mode with the newest chapter of the series! The Spade Kingdom Raid arc of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series has reached the climax of the fight against the Supreme Devil, Lucifero, and Asta and the others are pretty much out of options at this point. None of their tag team attacks or efforts seem to do any damage, but things started to take a turn for the hopeful as Asta and Liebe seemed to be reaching a new level of their Devil Union mode.

The previous chapter took their Devil Union to the next level as the fight against Lucifero made them feel more hopeless than ever before. Through this unison, Asta learns about the heavy past that Liebe had been carrying on his shoulders, with it was more determined than before to take down the root of all of these issues. This had led to a new version of the Devil Union that unlocked a mysterious fifth horn sprouting from Asta’s forehead, and the newest chapter confirms that he has gotten a massive power up as a result of this seemingly small change.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 327 of Black Clover picks up right after Asta and Liebe activate this new version of the Devil Union. From the way Asta describes it, it’s like he and Liebe’s feelings had merged into a single kind of being. This has given him so much power that he’s able to brush off one of Lucifero’s punches to his face, and can easily bat the devil away. Lucifero confirms that Asta’s Devil Union is taking all of the magic from the area, and it has made Lucifero’s attacks on him pretty much meaningless. He’s able to free Yami and Licht as a result of this new power too.

Taking it one step further, Asta kicks Lucifero in the face and launches him forward. Unfortunately, it’s teased before the end of the chapter that this version of the Devil Union can end any second so Asta’s going to need to make a finishing blow soon as possible in order to actually win here. If he somehow doesn’t, it’s hard to imagine what anyone can do after such a last ditch effort could fail. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see from Asta’s new Devil Union? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!