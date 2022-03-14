Black Clover Just Hit Asta With Terrible Irony

Black Clover just twisted the knife on Asta with some of the worst tragic irony in the series yet! The climax of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc continues with each new chapter of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series, and it’s been clear that each of the efforts from Asta and the other Magic Knights won’t be enough to take down Lucifero. Asta and Liebe have a lot riding on their shoulders with this fight, and despite the two of them working together, Asta really doesn’t know much about the devil he calls brother amidst their Devil Union.

Asta and Liebe decided to partner with one another since they were both after the same goal of taking down the devils of the underworld. Asta’s trusting nature allowed him to completely open his heart to Liebe and get the devil to do the same. But all the while, Liebe had been carrying a tragic past about what happened to his mother, Licita. Seeing Lucifero up close and personal like this has brought all of these memories back, and the newest chapter shows Asta each of those memories. But the truly tragic thing here is that Asta has no idea Licita is his mother too.

Chapter 326 of Black Clover sees Asta’s Devil Union form fail against Lucifero once more, and it shakes Liebe so much that he begins to blame himself over the fact that he’s still too weak to take down the devil. He suddenly remembers everything that’s happened to him, and because of their Devil Union connection, Asta gets flooded with all of these memories as well. He finally understands what has been driving Liebe all of this time, and understands the pain of loss that Liebe is feeling after losing his mother at the hands of this devil.

Asta then rouses Liebe back to the fight once more and they appear ready to fight again with an upgraded version of their Devil Union, but the true tragic irony is that Asta witnessed the death of his own mother at this point. He’s angered over the fact that Liebe’s mother was killed, but because Liebe has yet to tell Asta about her connection to him, Asta has no idea that he watched his own mother die as well. He has no idea that his brotherly connection with Liebe is far more literal.

But what do you think? How did you feel about Asta technically seeing his mother’s face for the first time? How do you think he’ll react to finding out that Licita was actually his mother too? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!