Black Clover Stuns with Asta's Newest Anti-Magic Sword Attack

✖

Asta and the Black Bulls' fight continues against Dante of the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad in Black Clover, and the newest chapter of the manga takes this fight to its climax as it stuns with Asta's newest sword attack. The fight against Dante thus far has definitely been a struggle as he continued to heal himself with his Devil boosted body magic. This meant that no matter how fast Asta and Yami's surprising tag team was, there was no real way to continue dealing damage to Dante fast enough before he could heal and make his next move.

This all changed with the cliffhanger of the previous chapter as Asta reached inside of himself and unlocked a new level of his Devil Form transformation in order to better keep up with Captain Yami's movements. This was the right move as Chapter 259 of the series sees Asta not only keep up with Yami after his upgraded transformation, but deal the final blow with Yami's sword. That's right, he uses Yami's sword before the chapter comes to an end.

Chapter 259 of the series picks up with the second phase of their tag team as Asta has gotten a huge boost of speed and strength thanks to channeling more of his Devil's power. By utilizing this new contract and sacrificing more of his body, he can now tap into this upgraded level of power for at least 50 seconds (anymore would wreck his body). As he fights at Yami's side, Asta throws everything he has at Dante.

(Photo: Shueisha)

This includes the two swords at his disposal with Demon Destroyer and Demon Dweller both getting knocked to the side by Dante in the final seconds of his boost. But with no options left and only one second to go, Yami surprisingly tosses Asta his katana. Asta then catches it in mid-air and instinctively channels his anti-magic into the blade, and uses it to strike Dante down. And even more surprisingly? This ends up working as Dante is seen bloodied and defeated at the end of the chapter.

This move is exciting for a number of reasons, but we'll see for ourselves whether or not Asta begins to use Yami's katana as a more permanent weapon in his arsenal. What do you think? Are you excited to see if this means Asta can use any weapon he likes now? Will Yami get a new katana now that Asta has made this one his own? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.