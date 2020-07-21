Black Clover Gives Asta's Devil Form Major Upgrade

✖

Black Clover has taken the fight to an intense new level against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, and even though Yami tried to surpass his limits he surprisingly had to reach out to Asta for help. But as we quickly see in the newest chapter of the manga, even this surprising team up is not enough to counter Dante's overwhelming power as Asta can't quite keep up with Yami's speed and power. So he pushes even further into himself and unleashes a new upgrade to his Devil powered form that will take some mysterious toll on his body.

As the fight against Dante continues in Chapter 258 of Black Clover, Asta tries his best to keep up with Yami's movements. Although his anti-magic sword is working against Dante, none of the training he had done in the previous six months leading up to this is enough to put him down. Thus he actually contacts the Devil within him!

Understanding that he'll have to use more of the Devil's power within him, he goes into his core and actually has a conversation with the Devil in his grimmoire. Sensing that the Devil angrily wants to defeat Dante just as much as he does (resulting in his twisted form from before), Asta decides to forge a pact between the two of them and work together moving forward.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Saying that he wanted to have this kind of conversation all along, he asks for more power. The Devil reveals, however, that while he will grant Asta's request he needs something as an exchange for that greater amount of power. He asks for a part of Asta's body, and Asta accepts without hesitation as it will give him the boost he needs to help Captain Yami and the others and someday accomplish his dreams of being the Wizard King.

Thus the Devil accepts and Asta is seen immediately cancelling out a massive gravity blast Dante was building up. This revealed a full upgrade to his current Devil form that sees his right arm now endowed with a protruding skin and armor. This upgrade has given him that boost of strength he needs, but now it's a matter of seeing just how much this will impact him going forward. But what do you think?

Is Asta's arm forever changed thanks to this upgrade? Does his Devil now own a physical part of his body long term? Is Asta now slowly changing into more of a Devil than ever? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.