Watch: ‘Black Clover’ Gets Dark With Asta’s New Power-Up

The latest episode of Black Clover was one fans wanted to see for quite a while. When Studio Pierrot originally confirmed the anime would continue on into a second season immediately after its first 51 episode order, it advertised the arrival of Asta’s most famous power-up from the manga.

The day has finally come with Episode 63, as Asta transforms into his Black Asta form in a spectacular fashion and completely wipes out Ladros of the Diamond Kingdom. You can see the ferocity in the clip below.

Asta CANNOT be stopped!

In the latest episode of the series, when Asta is initially defeated by Ladros, the Witch Queen activates a spell that brings Asta to a new power. It turns out that when she healed his cursed arms, she actually infused a bit of her blood into his body. Doing so allowed her to activate his power and remove the natural limits he had on it. This completely unleashes a demonic side of Asta, and gives him both the ability of flight along with an increased power and speed.

As the Witch Queen explains, Asta’s anti-magic sword usually drains all manga from the wielder and basically absorbs its wielders. But since Asta has no magic, he instead has become a host for the anti-magic and it’s completely flowed through his body. He’s activated its power little by little, but has alwasy managed to subdue it or limit it before it goes to wild. But that’s not the case here.

His power activates and he completely demolishes Ladros. Meeting all of his power with an impressive new attack, Black Meteorite, Asta wins the day at the end. When initially transforming, he’s confronted by the demonic spirit of the sword that’s been teased since the first episode, but rather than fall prey to it Asta remains in control even with his anti-magic power at this level. He may look like a demon in this Black Asta form, but he’s far from it as after the battle he chooses to spare Ladros and asks for his help in saving those in the forest.

Unfortunately, this does not last long when the Witch Queen gets involved and controls his body. So now fans will have to wait another week to see if Asta can regain control of this new power before it’s too late and he’s forced to kill all of his friends.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.