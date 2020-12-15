Black Clover Reveals Dante's Voice Actor

✖

Black Clover has confirmed Dante Zogratis' voice actor! If you happened to watch the newest episode of Black Clover, chances are you noticed the major update into what the Spade Kingdom is currently up to as Asta and the other Clover Kingdom knights are training in the Heart Kingdom for the battle to come. Along with this major update showing fans the first real look at the Spade Kingdom in the anime, we also got to see the first member of the Dark Triad in the anime as well. While he's not named in the episode itself, the series has confirmed more details about this major debut.

The official Twitter account for Black Clover confirmed more details about this mysterious new addition to the anime. Named Dante Zogratis, he is a member of the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad who wields a powerful Devil. In the anime he'll be voiced by Rikiya Koyama, who has previously provided voices for Coyote Starrk in Bleach, Yamato in Naruto: Shippuden, and more. Check out the full look at his character design for the anime below:

Black Clover's newest string of episodes have been bringing the series closer to the fan favorite Spade Kingdom arc from Yuki Tabata's original manga. A series of episode titles for the future teased we'll be getting this major arc in the anime sooner rather than later, and this first look at Dante is the first big sign that this will be the case as the Spade Kingdom is readying for battle in its own unique way.

What did you think of Dante's first appearance in Black Clover's anime? Curious to see how the anime will be tackling the Spade Kingdom saga?