New Black Clover Episode Titles Could Tease a Timeskip

A new batch of episode titles could be teasing that a timeskip is on the way for Black Clover. One of the biggest events in the manga thus far is the six month timeskip that took place in between the Reincarnation arc and the war with the Spade Kingdom. While the anime has been exploring the time in between these two massive sagas, a new batch of episode titles could very well be teasing that this time skip will be hitting the anime soon as well as one of the titles lines up with the timeskip chapter in Yuki Tabata's original manga.

As reported by @BCspoiler on Twitter, the three upcoming episodes might usher in this timeskip. Episode 156 of the series is reportedly titled "Awakening Power," Episode 157 is "The Five Leaf Clover," but the most important new reveal comes with Episode 158 of the series, "Dawn of Hope and Despair." This title should be very familiar to fans of the manga.

This title is close to Chapter 229 of the series, "The Beginning of Hope and Despair." This is an important shift in Tabata's original version of the events is that it kicks off the war with the Spade Kingdom in full. Without giving too much away, this chapter takes place six months after all of the set up we are starting to see in action with the anime as Asta and a few select Magic Knights begin their training with the Heart Kingdom.

But rather than show this training (opting to instead show the fruits of the characters' efforts through battle) Tabata just set the stage for the training before moving forward into the coming back with the Spade Kingdom. Although this is certainly no confirmation the timeskip will be happening in the anime as it could very well take more time to lead into the battle, it would most likely be welcome to fans.

With the anime seeing every member of the Clover Kingdom setting the stage for the battle to come, it just might take on the timeskip despite seeming like it's going to do the contrary. But if it does come to pass, we'll see in just a few episodes! What do you think?

