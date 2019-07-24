Black Clover Fans Are Calling the Latest Episode the Most Gorgeous Yet

The Black Clover anime got off to an immediately rough start as it gave many interested fans a strange first impression, but fans who have stuck around for the series have certainly seen the series transform into a much different kind of anime now that it’s 90 episodes in. The anime has gone on to be much more experimental with its fights when it can, and it truly shone that experimental side in the latest episode of the series.

Episode 93 features one of the most stunningly animated fight sequences in the series to date, but not only that, many of the episode’s bigger moment featured a much more refined direction for many of its sequences.

This was notable as the episode marks a major shift for the series as it heads into the most intense arc of the series to date, with some of the wildest battles in the manga thus far. Fans have taken notice of the anime’s latest episode for sure, and have been gushing non-stop about all its developments.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Black Clover‘s monumental latest episode and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Yoshihara is back playing with CGI and digital tools. Yoshi’s CGI smoke effect came a long way from the earlier days of the series, by this point it looks so amazing!!#BlackClover #ブラッククローバー pic.twitter.com/zXGhTrh4eU — Tonatiú S. 🇧🇷 (@TonatiuSaraiva) July 23, 2019

CONGRATULATIONS BC YOU’VE WON🙌! Tatsuya Yoshihara’s (吉原達也) direction has made this milestone an even greater achievement. The flashbacks made the ep even greater as it merged his past and present; making his death even more memorable. 10/10 #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/EHMcBRjxMh — Abdul Zoldyck🍃 (@Abdul_S17) July 23, 2019

Omg. That episode of Black Clover. I loved it so much but I am hurting so so bad. Like I am feeling too many emotions hitting my heart right now. How am I supposed to work…😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #BlackClover #JuliusNovachrono pic.twitter.com/zhi6o9Qr4Y — Jimmy Hall (@JimmyKHall13) July 23, 2019

It surprises me how far the Black Clover anime has come. A passionate staff list who were plagued with terrible management by the higher ups, in addition to unfair initial reception from viewers. The odds were against them, but they pushed past it and are making a great anime 👏 pic.twitter.com/d6u8WpPklM — Maityoman #PrayForKyoani (@maityoman) July 23, 2019

The episode was a masterpiece as predicted

The fight was fluid so fast so smooth i loved it

Also we got a new ost and it was fantastic!!

10/10 episode #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/fdooiceCFR — Itami 🕷️ (@Kuroitsukix) July 23, 2019

