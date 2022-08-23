Black Clover: Why Asta is the Perfect Enemy for Lucius

Black Clover is working its way through the final arc of the manga series, and the newest chapter is a showcase of why Asta will ultimately be the perfect enemy for Lucius Zogratis heading into the grand finale! Asta has really gone through the ringer as after living the majority of his life without any kind of magical ability, he soon taps into Anti-Magic, the most important ability yet. This power has been proven to be key through many of the series' battles so far, and it seems like that will be especially true for the final battles of the series overall.

The previous chapters of the series saw Lucius officially making his move on the Clover Kingdom after biding his time for fifteen months following the fight with Lucifero. He's already much stronger than Lucifero was, and thanks to the Wizard King's power within his body, he's also got a complete control of time. The fight then reveals he's got much stronger power than anyone could have expected, but it's also a good demonstration of just how big of a threat Asta poses to him just because of his use of Anti-Magic alone.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Upon his first attack on the Clover Kingdom in the previous chapter, Lucius noted how Asta's anti-magic makes him a great threat to his overall plan of bringing about a "world peace." This peace is through controlling others with his power, and Chapter 334 of Black Clover explains that while Time Magic is an "invincible" magic as nothing in the natural world can defy time, anti-magic is the natural enemy to that magic. It's because Asta's so "unnatural" in terms of the rest of the natural magical world, and thus Lucius is seeking to eliminate him immediately.

He knows Asta is going to be a major problem for him as Asta's the only one that can seemingly resist Lucius' "Soul Magic." He's touted to have a complete control of natural magic, and even the human soul, with this power, but that's not going to be effective against someone like Asta who can just tear right through it. Unfortunately for now, there's just too big of a gap between their respective powers. Asta's going to need to get much stronger, and fast.

