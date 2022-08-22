Black Clover Gives Asta's Devil Union a Much-Needed Upgrade

Black Clover is now making its way through the first real fight of the final arc of the series, and the newest chapter of the series has given Asta's Devil Union a much needed upgrade! The battles during the Spade Kingdom Raid arc had challenged Asta and the other Magic Knights more so than ever before, but it's been a fifteenth month time span since those fights leading into the final arc of the series overall. Although Asta was already strong, there was a tease that he had gotten even stronger. This ended up being put to the test as Asta found himself taking on the next major villain.

The previous chapters of the final arc had seen Lucius Zogratis making his move on the Clover Kingdom, but Asta's anti-magic was the only thing effective against Lucius' time spells. With the previous chapter of the series kicking off their first real fight, Asta is more ready than ever to take on the next wave of fights as it was revealed that he has trained with his use of the Devil Union to double the time limit that he had before. So now instead of only being able to use it for five minutes, he can now use it for ten. But that also comes with a twist.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 334 of Black Clover begins Asta's first fight against Lucius, and it's explained that while Asta's Devil Union form works against large and powerful spells it had that five minute time limit. Fans saw this kick in at the worst times in the fight against Lucifero and the other devils, so Asta trained to better use the form and make up for this drawback. He now instead uses Devil Union on a single part of himself, condensing it and concentrating all of its power into a single point. This then extends the time limit to ten minutes overall.

It's enough of an upgrade to keep up with Lucius at first, but unfortunately it's revealed to be nowhere near enough when Lucius begins to use the true power he had been holding back. This means Asta still has quite a ways to go before his Devil Union is strong enough to keep himself in the fight, and will likely be a major thread through the events of the final arc overall. But how do you feel about Asta's current use of Devil Union? What kind of power ups are you hoping to see before the series comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!