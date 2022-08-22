Black Clover Reveals Powerful New Magic Type

Black Clover is now working its way through the final arc of the manga overall, and the newest chapter of the series has kicked things into high gear with a powerful new type of magic! Asta has been fighting all kinds of foes throughout the series' run so far, and each of them has had a wide variety of potential magical elements to draw from. As the series approached its climax, fans have seen entire new realms of power tapped into as well with both Elves and Devils entering the human world. Now it seems like a higher tier of magical enemy is being introduced as well.

The final arc of the series has really gotten off to an intense start as Lucius Zogratis quickly made his move against Asta and the Clover Kingdom. As their first fight really got going, it was soon revealed that no matter how strong Asta has been able to become since the fight with Lucifero, Lucius is that much stronger. In fact, he's got access to a mysterious new type of divine looking magic that he calls "Soul Magic." This mysterious power allows him to control the human soul itself, and thus Asta is going to need some other way to defeat it.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 334 of Black Clover sees Lucius trying to figure out how to best deal with Asta's Anti-Magic abilities as he's the only one who could feasibly stand in the way of his plans. He's trying to bring about a type of "world peace" that would involve destroying the world as is and recreating it in a way that he has direct control over. Now we have gotten to see just how he will be able to do just that with the reveal of his "Soul Magic." Stemmed from the two souls within his body, Lucius explains that he discovered how magic was able to purify the Devils' magic.

With this new purified version of that devil power, Lucius explains that it could grant a "sacred power" to humans. Unleashing an angelic like form, Lucius explains that the root of his magic lies in the soul itself. Souls are connected to human life, spirit, and magic, and thus his ability allows him to transform a soul itself. We see this in action when he captures Sister Lily and transforms her into a terrifying angelic form, and now it remains to be seen whether or not this new divine tier of magic is something Asta can actually fight straight forward.

