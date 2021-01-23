Black Clover Gives Jack a Major Power Up

✖

Black Clover has given Jack the Ripper a major power up in the newest chapter! The anime might have finally started dipping its toes into the Spade Kingdom arc, but Yuki Tabata's original manga release of the series has entered the second major phase of the battle overall as the Clover Kingdom knights have taken it directly to the Dark Triad in the Spade Kingdom in order to save Yami and Vangeance. The latest few chapters have shown how much everyone has grown in the time since the first confrontation, and the newest chapter has shifted the focus to Jack the Ripper.

Chapter 278 of the series has revisited the fight between Dante Zogratis and Nacht and Jack the Ripper, and it's revealed that Dante has grown much stronger since his loss to Yami and Asta. But while Nacht has shown off some powerful abilities of his own, he's more reliant on Jack reaching a new power as his cutting magic now appears to cut through everything -- even magic -- with the newest update.

Although the chapter opens with Jack hitting Dante with a number of slices from his Death Scythe magic, Dante does not budge an inch as he reveals that his body now automatically heals itself even more so than his magic was able to do so before. But Nacht has not lost hope as he reveals there's a chance with Jack's magic that has the potential to cut through anything. Dante pins him to the ground with his gravity magic, and Jack starts to think back to his past.

Feeling weak in this fight against Dante's overwhelming father, he thinks back to his father, who was a hunter and commoner. After his father was killed by a bear, and Jack killed cede bear, he gets the drive he needs to begin growing more blades out of his body and they begin to cut through Dante's gravity magic. Not only is he now strong enough to do that, but he's strong enough to do a damaging strike on Dante's instant healing body.

How do you feel about Jack's power up on Black Clover's newest chapter? Do you think he and Nacht have a real chance in defeating Dante before Asta comes into the picture?