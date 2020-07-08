Black Clover Explains Why the Devils Can't Use Their Full Power

✖

The Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad have been showing an incredible amount of Devil Power, but the newest chapter of Black Clover revealed why they have been putting a stopgap on just how strong they make themselves. As we have come to see in the first few battles between the Black Bulls and the Dark Triad, the power granted to them by the Devils possessing their bodies is immense. It's why they are seeking to open a gate to the underworld and unleash more of the Devils hiding within. But it's not exactly the entire reason why they are trying this.

As Yami continued to fight against Dante in the Chapter 256 of the series, Dante unleashed 80 percent of his Devil power. Yami taunted him with the fact that he's only reaching 80 percent and calling himself serious as a result, but here Dante then explains that he simply can't draw out his Devil's full power.

The reason the Dark Triad is trying to open a gate to the underworld is that hosts and the Devils share their power. But because the two of them are in two completely separate worlds, they can't unleash the full power unless they open the gate. Though it's unclear as to whether or not Asta has these limits in place with his power (as his Devil seems tied to the grimmoire rather than the underworld), Dante and the other Dark Triad members are definitely limited in this way.

(Photo: Shueisha)

This explains why Vanica went to 75 percent of her power in the fight against Noelle, Mimosa, and Lolopechka, and why Dante is fighting so hard to capture Yami. But this does not completely make sense for Dante and the other Dark Triad. If they open the gate to the underworld, then why would their respective Devils need hosts in the first place?

They each seem to have symbiotic relationships with their Devils, but what's to stop those Devils from getting rid of their hosts when they fully cross into the human world? Why would they be expected to completely bond with the Dark Triad's bodies? But what do you think?

Do you think the Dark Triad has thought about the consequences of opening the underworld? Do you like this explanation of why their power is stunted for now? How much power do you think Asta has access to? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

