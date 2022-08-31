Black Clover Sets Up Judgment Day With Final Holy War

Black Clover's final arc has kicked into high gear already as the newest chapter is setting the stage for Judgment Day with a final holy war for the series overall! Things have gotten off to a pretty quick start as following some time after the fight with Lucifero, the missing Zogratis sibling, Lucius, has officially made his move on Asta and the Clover Kingdom. He had been making his necessary preparations in secret and is now ready to move forward with his grand plan of rewriting the world and resetting it within his own image. But it's going to be quite a fight to get to that point.

Black Clover kicked off the final arc with the first major fight between Asta and Lucius, and although Asta's anti-magic makes him the perfect foe to face down the villain, there is a huge difference in power between the two of them. It becomes immediately clear that Asta won't be enough to take down the foe this time, but thankfully it's also not the final opportunity to do so. Lucius announces to Asta and the Clover Kingdom that "Judgment Day" will begin in seven days time and with it will be the final holy war for humanity as the series heads closer to the end.

Chapter 335 of Black Clover picks up after Asta takes a fatal looking blow from Lucius, and then the brainwashed Sister Lily completely removes him from the equation by taking him out of the area with her spatial magic. While this certainly looks bad for Asta, it's even worse for the rest of the Clover Kingdom as Lucius delivers his warning. Lucius declares that Judgment Day will begin in seven days and declares it will be "humanity's final holy war" in order to establish is world of complete control and "peace."

He's quite confident in the outcome of this final war as he reveals that his power has already shown him the future, but he knows that the Clover Kingdom won't go down without a fight. As the chapter ends, Lucius and the brainwashed Sister Lily hole themselves up behind a barrier around the former Clover Kingdom castle and now the series is gearing up for a bigger war than ever seen in the series before.

