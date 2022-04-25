How Black Clover Set Up Its Biggest Villain Twist Yet

✖

Black Clover's newest chapter completely took fans by surprise with the major reveal of a new twist villain, and much like the villain, it turns out the teases for it have been hiding under our noses all of this time. Yuki Tabata's original manga series has officially ended the Spade Kingdom Raid arc with its newest chapter, but before Asta and the others get any time to celebrate the next major threat has already been made clear. With the manga now preparing for its final arc after a lengthy hiatus, the series left things off on one of the biggest cliffhangers ever.

The previous chapter revealed that while Asta and the others were able to defeat Lucifero, the true threat of the series continued further as Adrammalech revealed that what he wanted was the fallen devil's core. Flying away for some new plan with the previous chapter, it was revealed in the newest chapter that this was all actually a part of the plan from the alluded to fourth Zogratis sibling, Lucius Zogratis. This turned out to be the true identity of someone fans know all too well, and while this was a bombshell the teases have been there all along in retrospect.

#BlackClover’s anime added this little bit of info about the number of curses plus some other little teases make the newest chapter’s reveal all the sweeter #BCSpoilers #BC331 pic.twitter.com/UpBRmBX0Nj — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) April 25, 2022

Chapter 331 of Black Clover sees Damnatio meeting with Julius Novachrono and explaining that through his research he had discovered that Megicula wasn't one of the true devils that resided over the underworld. Believing she to be a replacement, he instead points out that the third devil meant to rule the underworld was actually named Astaroth, the devil of time. With only one time magic user known, it's soon revealed that Lucius had been hiding within Julius Novachrono this entire time. But the seeds had been planted in some small cases in the past.

Not only were there the huge teases of Julius feeling like something big was going to emerge at the start of the arc, but the more subtle teases dig in further. When Patry and the Eye of the Midnight Sun first attacked, Julius had noted how it was like they had two souls within a single body. Patry then alluded to the fact that Julius himself seemed like he seemed to have much more strength than a human...even going as far to wonder what "in the world" the Wizard King was. Then there's the extra teases from the anime.

Not only has the anime shown Julius in a much darker light during some of the openings, but when Gordon's father uses his magic to highlight all of the curses in the Clover Kingdom he notes that there's a huge one lurking in the royal capital. Now these teases are only looking as such in retrospect, and goes to show that this twist truly did have some build up before its reveal. Making matters even more intriguing is the fact that Julius himself seemed to not known about it at all.

But as we wait for the final arc of the series, it's only a matter of time before we get the true explanation as to how and when Lucius actually snuck his way into the Clover Kingdom in such a grand fashion. But what do you think? How did you feel about this big villain reveal? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!