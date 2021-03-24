Black Clover: Top 10 Fights Ranked

#10 - Mereoleona Vermillion vs. Raia Mereoleona Vermillion is one of the most exciting characters to watch in the series overall. With her magnetic and boisterous personality, she completely shines in the first time we really get a chance to see what she can do. While it's not the most impressive in terms of its presentation (especially when compared to some of the later fights on this list), it's just fun to watch when a character can totally dominate a foe that had been giving others so much trouble. Seeing Mereoleona easily punch her way through all of Raia's copy magics with ease is still fun all these episodes later. prevnext

#9 - Yami vs Vetto Just as the fights leading into this finale, Yami's fight with Vetto is an entertaining as you would expect. Although his "fight" with Vetto is more of a single move, it's also the result of his breaking through his limits for the very first time. It's a notable moment as it's the first time he uses the Dark Cloaked: Dimension Slash, and the lead up to it is one of the best in the series as Yami congratulates all of the Black Bulls members for working hard and inspiring him to push beyond his limits. It's a rare moment of opening up for Yami that also was a great showing of power and coolness.

#8 - Yami vs. Licht Seemingly making up for the lack of actual fighting between Yami and the Eye of the Midnight Sun's Third Eye members, Yami had a full showcase of his abilities against Licht. With an opponent of proper strength, this was also the first real time we were able to see Yami use the full scale of his abilities at that point. Yami had always been slightly stronger than each of the threats at this early point in the series, so to see him actually making an effort against an opponent with the complete opposite element was pretty neat. It's just not as full of flourishes as some of the fights we'd get later.

#7 - Asta, Vanessa, and Finral vs. Vetto One of Black Clover's best features is the extended roster of characters that often find themselves fighting alongside one another in different team ups, but there was really only one real time where these team ups resulted in an actual tag team move. This fight was important as it began to show Vanessa and Finral in a new light as they really took the center stage for the first real time (which is notable considering their importance later), and their work with Asta here as they combined Vanessa's strings and Finral's portals to zip Asta around Vetto is the kind of combo that the series has not really replicated sense. It's rarely been as smart of a technique as this.

#6 - Yuno vs. Rill While the majority of Black Clover's Royal Knights Selection Exam did have a unique set up to its tournament, the series didn't quite go all out until the final fight of it overall. Although Rill and Yuno don't exactly make for the most exciting fight in terms of overall impact on the story, the surrounding environment amped this up. Asta was forced to watch in disappointment in his failure to fight Yuno in the final, Yuno had unleashed his Spirit Dive form for the first time wanting to use it against Asta specifically, and Rill's paint magic made for a ton of creative uses in battle.

#5 - Captains vs. Captains Admittedly, this fight is really only here because of just how much of a powerhouse it is in terms of visual presentation. Tucked away in the original training period set in between the Reincarnation and Spade Kingdom arcs, this fight is ultimately meaningless in the grand scheme of the anime's narrative overall but makes up for it in being the only time we get to see the Magic Knight Captains at full strength against one another. It's also special because it's something we only get in the anime, and thus just makes the overall experience pure fun. It's not a heavy fight, but pure entertainment.

#4 - Humans and Elves vs. Zagred The fight against Zagred is one of the many in the series that evolves in different levels and involves a number of different characters in different combinations. Serving as the climactic final fight of the Reincarnation arc, this fight featured a team up of every character that had been fighting within the Eye of the Midnight Sun's floating fortress. With a well placed strike from Yami and Asta and Yuno working together to deal the final blow, it's the kind of fight that could have ended the series. Thankfully it wasn't the last one, however.

#3 - Asta vs. Ladros Although it's not the most impressive fight in terms of where it takes place and what it means for the story as a whole, but this is where the anime truly shines. The string of episodes leading into this fight featured a berserk Asta that the staff behind the series was clearly experimenting with, and while the anime has had impressive animated sequences long before this, this was a fight where it seemed like the team went for broke. A real kitchen sink approach that saw the most fluid character models in the series to date, it led to quite the impressive fight with a vibe that has yet to be replicated.

#2 - Julius Novachrono vs. Patry One of Black Clover's biggest strengths is the way it hypes of the strength of its top tier characters. After teasing the Wizard King Julius Novachrono's strength through his status and brief uses of time magic prior in the series, the anime went all out to truly show off for Julius' first and only fight in the series (so far, anyway). Kicking off the Reincarnation Arc in a huge way, this fight really marked a huge status quo shift for the series. With a massive demonstration of skill and ability from the Wizard King, it fully cements his role of authority in the franchise overall. It accomplishes quite a lot and carries a ton of weight for a single fight not involving the main character, and the visual presentation reflects this. It was another major step forward in the series' evolution.