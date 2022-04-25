Black Clover Reveals Its Wildest Twist With a Big Identity Reveal

✖

Black Clover has pulled some good twists on fans during its time, and a number of them went live in Yuki Tabata's latest arc. After all, the story saw Asta and Yuno face down Lucifero with their allies, and the manga just crowned the boys as victors at last. This week, readers went into Black Clover expecting a quick wrap-up with an open ending for its next arc. But instead, well – they were blindsided with one of the manga's craziest plot twists yet.

So if you aren't caught up with Black Clover, you have been warned! There are massive spoilers for the manga below. Seriously, you've been warned.

At the end of chapter 331, Black Clover took the entire fandom by surprise when it revealed the missing Zogratis brother. The mysterious devil has been hiding for a while, and fans were confident he would appear once Lucifero was dealt with. The guess was spot-on, and it turns out Lucius Zogratis has been hiding under the name Julius Novachrono the whole time.

The Final Arc Begins in Black Clover...... And now we wait 3 months for Lucius plan of action



And now we know the 3 rulers of the Underworld and their names



Lucifero- Gravity Magic

Beelzebub- Spatial Magic

Astaroth- Time Magic



I'm so excited!!! pic.twitter.com/sZ0K7PpwHO — GIBBERT (@GIBBERThypeman) April 24, 2022

Yes, that is right. The current Wizard King is a front for the Time Devil, and Black Clover fans are freaking out.

The reveal was made by Tabata at the last hour, and Zogratis confirmed his identity during a meeting with his siblings. It turns out Lucius has been using the Time Devil's powers to coordinate the timeline to his liking, so the Zogratis brothers aren't too put out by Lucifero's loss. After all, Julius' identity is still a secret to the world, and his title as the Wizard King will keep the knights off his back for now. But as you can imagine, this big twist has taken netizens back in the best kind of way.

What do you think about Black Clover's last-minute twist here? Did you ever suspect something was up with Julius? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.