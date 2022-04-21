Black Clover Is Setting Up The Next Big Threat

✖

Black Clover is setting the stage for the next major devil threat coming to Asta and the others with the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's original manga series. The Spade Kingdom Raid arc of the series has officially come to an end with the newest chapter of the series as Asta and the other Magic Knight pushed beyond their limits and were able to deal the final blow to the Supreme Devil, Lucifero. But as the fight continued, it became immediately clear that things were far from over in terms of dealing with the devil threat as a whole.

When Lucifero started to emerge in the human world due to the Advent of Qliphoth ritual, another powerful devil made itself known. This mysterious devil, Adrammelech, appeared to not involve itself in the fight but instead chose to watch from the sidelines. With Lucifero defeated, the newest chapter of the series saw this other devil finally making their move and now it's setting up for the next massive fight to come for Asta and the others in the series' next arc. There are more devils coming.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 330 of Black Clover officially confirms that Asta was indeed able to defeat Lucifero at the end of the previous chapter. That victory is far from sweet, however, as Adrammelech swoops in and after laying their eyes on Asta they stand Lucifero's body and steals the devil's heart from its chest. Lucifero's physical form fades away as Adrammelech reveals that this core is what they wanted all along, and it's clear now that this is why devil didn't join into the fight in the first place. But now there are so many more questions.

Adrammelech was released from the second gate of the underworld, and was not effected in the slightest by Lucifero's power. Now that it's been revealed that it wanted Lucifero to be defeated in the first place, there are now is a major lingering threat hanging over Asta and the others as this new devil is freely flying about the human world and readying for some other major unseen plan. Teasing that they'll see Asta again, fans need to keep an eye out for what's next.

