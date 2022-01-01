Black Clover Unleashes Lucifero’s Devil Form With Latest Cliffhanger

Black Clover has revealed the devil Lucifero’s true form with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The manga has reached the climax of the raid on the Spade Kingdom, but as Asta and the others soon learned, their fight was far from over. Although they had managed to defeat all three of the Zogratis siblings, the devil Lucifero provided one more challenge as he attempted to summon himself within a new body in the human world. Thankfully, Asta and the others were able to put a stop to it just in time at the end of the previous chapter.

The previous chapter did provide some hope that the fight could be ending as Asta and the Black Bulls managed to save Yami and Vangeance just in time before Lucifero’s body fully manifested, but the newest chapter pulled the rug out from everyone with the reveal that Lucifero is still far from defeated. In fact, he was able to reach a version of physical manifestation anyway and while it remains incomplete with the new chapter, it’s very clear that this will be the toughest opponent for Asta and the others yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 317 of the series kicks off immediately after Asta is able to strike down Lucifero’s proto-body and saves Yami and Vangeance. It’s then revealed that the plan was for Yuno to follow it up with a powerful attack of his own, and the two of them successfully take down the mass of demons. Just as the people were getting ready to celebrate a new Supreme Devil appears and tells them the fight is far from over as Lucifero is beginning to manifest anyway even if it’s only half completed.

After Lucifero appears, he tells everyone to bow their heads and uses his gravity magic to push them all into the ground. Just then. Asta comes flying in while Lucifero targets him specifically for being the one that interrupted his full manifestation and now it’s clear that the fight has reached a new phase against an even more terrifying foe than ever before. If Lucifero’s form is this powerful at only half of his full manifestation, Asta and the others really need to keep him from being complete.

What do you think? How do you like this newest devil making an appearance in the series? How do you think the fight against Lucifero will go? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!