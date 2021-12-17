Black Clover: Asta Unleashes Devil Union in Best Save Yet

Black Clover has unleashed Asta’s Devil Union once more in his best save yet with the newest chapter of the series! The raid on the Spade Kingdom has reached its climax now that the Zogratis siblings have been officially defeated, but the final devil threat, Lucifero, is making one last attempt in bringing himself to the human world by using Captains Yami and Vangeance as part of its core for a new body made out of a mass of weaker devils. But as teased with the final moments of the previous chapter, everything was now riding on Asta’s shoulders.

The previous chapter saw everyone put all of their faith in Asta as the Black Bulls’ combined efforts were nowhere near enough to stop Lucifero from forming a massive body out of other devils. But because it was still incomplete, Asta had one chance to put a stop to it. With the newest chapter of the series, it’s revealed that his body has finally recovered enough from his last use of Devil Union (against the devil twins earlier in the arc) and he thus uses it to save Yami and Vangeance in one super cool motion.

Asta using Yami's move Equinox gave me chills! I can already hear Haruka Mirai playing in the background while reading this #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/Y7n4eZ0no7 — Itami𓂀 (@Nachtnights) December 12, 2021

Chapter 316 of the series picks up right after Asta is seen standing at a distance from Lucifero’s forming body, and he and Liebe confirm that there’s a 30 minute interval between each of there uses of Devil Union and that it has finally passed. With this, the two of them vow to save Yami and avenge Licita, and with it form a Devil Union for his fourth sword (that he had acquired from Yami during the fight with Dante), Demon-Slasher. With this, Asta then puts his own spin on Yami’s Equinox slash and results in the Demon-Slasher: Infinite Slash Equinox.

This cuts the massive body in half, but frees Yami and Vangeance on the inside as Asta reveals that his spell only cuts those he wants it to cut. Not only does this impress everyone around, but it even gets Yami and Nacht’s respect as the chapter comes to a close. It remains to be seen whether or not this will be enough to truly save Yami from his current peril, but it’s definitely Asta’s biggest (and coolest) save to date.

