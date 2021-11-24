Black Clover Cliffhanger Kicks Off Big Kaiju Battle

Black Clover kicked off the manga’s own kind of big kaiju battle with the cliffhanger from its newest chapter! The Spade Kingdom Raid arc has reached its climax with the latest string of chapters now that the Dark Triad has been completely defeated. It was soon revealed, however, that Lucifero managed to survive these battles by attaching himself to a new host and continued the Advent of Qliphoth ritual to a dangerous new degree. But there was hope in that the Black Bulls squad had finally all reunited in an attempt to save their captain.

Lucifero had revealed that the ritual had continued enough to open the second gate of the underworld, and while Captain Yamai had managed to wake up out of his stupor just in time, the fight is far from over. Actually it’s getting much bigger than ever as now the underworld has opened to such a degree that now Lucifero is trying to summon a new body for himself and it’s pretty massive. As a counter, the Black Bulls have pumped up their magical home base to such a degree that the series is getting ready for a huge kaiju battle all of its own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 314 of the series reveals that the second gate of the underworld has opened, and it’s enough for Lucifero to officially bring himself into the human world. To do so, he needs to gather all of the demons that had escaped from the first gate and unites them all into a giant mass. He wants to use this mass to form a vessel suitable for himself, and unfortunately Yami is seemingly pulled into this mass as well along with Captain Vangeance. But the Black Bulls are far from deterred as they all use their ultimate magical powers in tandem with one another.

Using all of their abilities together, the Black Bulls base becomes much larger and stronger than ever before. They don’t care that the ultimate devil is trying to summon itself, and their base punches the mass right in the face as they prepare to do everything they can to stop Lucifero before it can become a complete devil and takes Yami’s life right along with it. But what do you think?

How are you liking the Black Bulls’ all out attacks against Lucifero so far? Do you think they’ll be able to stop the devil from summoning itself completely? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!