Black Clover Stuns With Yuno’s New Power Level

Black Clover‘s newest chapter stunned with Yuno’s display of his newest power level and dual magic attacks! The fights against the Dark Triad have reached a new climax as two of the Zogratis siblings have fallen, and the newest string of chapters have seen Yuno trying his best to take down the third of the siblings, Zenon. But things have gotten much worse as Zenon revealed he had been hiding much more of his devil’s power than expected, and Yuno has had to speedily grow in his own abilities as a result in order to keep up.

The previous chapter of the series took things to the next level when Yuno not only got a hold of a second grimoire thanks to his ties to the Spade Kingdom, but unlocked a powerful new magic thanks to the royal blood from his parents. With Star Magic and his current Wind Magic now at full force, the newest chapter of the series sees Yuno using the two magics in conjunction and successfully breaking his way into the Saint Stage over the course of the fight as the chapter comes to an end.

It was previously revealed that the two major weapons that were going to be useful against the devils were Asta’s anti-magic and something known as “Saint Stage” power. It was revealed that this new stage of power was only accessible by those chosen by the elemental spirits, and it was a power level that we had seen in action during the fight between Noelle and Megicula. Now Yuno had broken through this new stage as well, and he had no real training to reach it. But as he’s fighting against Zenon, he’s pushing through those limits naturally.

Chapter 310 of the series confirms that Saint Stage is acquired when the host and spirit’s resonance nears 100 percent, and Yuno’s had done that as he’s fought so much on the brink of death. Now that he’s reached this new power level, it was enough to finally strike through Zenon’s heart once and for all, and likely brings the fight to a close. But what do you think? Excited to see what else Yuno can do now that he’s reached the Saint Stage? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!