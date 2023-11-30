Black Clover Updates Fans on Manga Comeback

It has been a hot minute since Black Clover checked in on fans, but that is about to change. After months spent out of the limelight, Asta is just weeks out from a big comeback. Black Clover will print a new manga chapter at the end of December, and we just got an update on the long-awaited return.

For those out of the loop, Black Clover has been out of commission for months now. Earlier this year, reports went live confirming Black Clover's move from Weekly Shonen Jump to Jump Giga. The big move meant Black Clover would put out four chapters a year which is a massive shift from its previous weekly run. So of course, readers are eager to see what Black Clover has been up to.

As it turns out, creator Yuki Tabata has been busy. Jump Giga will put out Black Clover chapter 369 on December 25th. It will feature a 28-page chapter and several color pages. For fans in Japan, the Jump Giga magazine will come with a special Black Clover poster celebrating the comeback. So as you can see, the magazine is very excited for Asta to join its crew.

So far, we have no idea how much longer Black Clover will run, but Tabata is hopefully enjoying a better work schedule. There is no way around the difficulty that comes with publishing a weekly manga. From One Piece to My Hero Academia, some of manga's top series have run into production issues time and again given their weekly run. Tabata admitted his grueling work-life balance is what prompted him to move Black Clover to a quarterly release. Now, fans are ready to see how this shift has helped Tabata, so the expectations for chapter 369 are high.

If you are not caught up with Black Clover just yet, you have a few weeks to prepare. The Black Clover manga can be found on the Manga Plus app. So for more info on Tabata's series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder's magic. Asta's is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent's spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!"

What do you think about this Black Clover update? Are you ready for the manga's comeback?