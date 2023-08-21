Black Clover Creator Bids Farewell to Shonen Jump in Special Message

Black Clover's creator has shared a bittersweet goodbye to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a special message as the manga ended its run and prepares to move over to a different magazine! Black Clover has been working its way through the final arc of Yuki Tabata's manga series since earlier this year, and fans were surprised to find out that its run would be ending with Shonen Jump much earlier than expected. It was announced that with the newest chapter of the series that Black Clover would in fact be transferring over to Jump GIGA for its final chapters.

Black Clover's manga announced with the release of its newest chapter that it would no longer be releasing on a weekly schedule in Shonen Jump, but instead will be moving to the quarterly schedule in Jump GIGA for its final chapters. This came as a surprise to many fans, so series creator Yuki Tabata left a farewell message to the magazine in his final author note compiled in Weekly Shonen Jump thanking fans for the run so far (as translated by Viz Media), "Goodbye to my happy hell! To everyone who helped me and the fans, thank you so much!"

(Photo: Shueisha)

Why Black Clover Is Leaving Shonen Jump

In a message about the shift to Jump GIGA with Shueisha, Tabata explained that the move was due to his health and ability to keep up with the weekly output, "As Black Clover has continued, I have found that I started to struggle with the weekly manga creation schedule," Tabata began. "After multiple discussions with the editorial department, it has been decided that I will move the series to Jump GIGA. I know this sudden decision may be a shock to many of my readers. I'm so sorry for not being able to end the series in Weekly Shonen Jump. But I believe that in GIGA, I will be able to end the series in a manner that matches my current drawing pace and is much better for my health."

But while fans might be bummed over the fact that Black Clover's final arc won't be continuing with a new chapter until the Winter, this new schedule at least means that Yuki Tabata will be able to complete the series rather than risking his health and something even worse happens before Black Clover's proper end.

How do you feel about Black Clover leaving Shonen Jump magazine for its final chapters? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!