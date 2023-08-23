Why Did Black Clover Move to a New Magazine?

Black Clover is entering a new era this winter. After years spent in Weekly Shonen Jump, the hit series is ready to shift its home. Jump GIGA will take control of Black Clover with the blessing of creator Yuki Tabata. Of course, that has not stopped fans from wondering why Black Clover had to move, but Tabata already laid out an answer first hand.

The info comes from the manga’s creator himself as he posted a letter to fans regarding Black Clover’s future. It is there the artist reveals some private matters have required more of his attention as of late. So in order to address them while still working, Black Clover’s move to GIGA became a necessity.

“I’ve been discussing this [move] with the editorial department for a while, and now we’ve decided to transfer serialization to GIGA. It’s a sudden move and it might surprised readers. I would like to apologize for not being able to finish [Black Clover] in Weekly Shonen Jump. However, in GIGA, I believe I can proceed with the manga’s climax in better conditions that align with my personal life as a writer,” Tabata shared.

“There are still quite a few stories I’d like to draw, that I must draw. Please look forward to them. I’ll do my best to bring Black Clover to a successful ending!”

As you can imagine, Tabata values his personal life, and the creator has been forthcoming about his beloved family in author’s notes. From the birth of his child to his wife’s recent hospitalization, Tabata has had a busy few years. In order to keep his life balanced, Black Clover needed an input overhaul, and GIGA will give that to the artist. So if you are eager to see the next Black Clover chapter, it should be going live this December.

Want to keep up with Black Clover or catch up amid the wait for its next chapter? The series is available on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Black Clover, you can check out its official synopsis here: “Asta is a young boy who dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the kingdom. Only one problem-he can’t use any magic! Luckily for Asta, he receives the incredibly rare five-leaf clover grimoire that gives him the power of anti-magic. Can someone who can’t use magic really become the Wizard King? One thing’s for sure-Asta will never give up!”

What do you think about Black Clover's big move to Jump GIGA? Are you caught up with the manga?