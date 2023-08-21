Black Clover: When Does the Manga's New Chapter Debut?

Black Clover is gearing up for its biggest change to date. If you did not know, the manga went live this weekend with a new chapter, and it was there we learned the magical series was moving magazines. Jump Giga is taking control of Black Clover as Weekly Shonen Jump has offloaded Yuki Tabata's tale with permission. So of course, we all have one question on our mind...

When in the world is Black Clover dropped its next chapter? Luckily, we have all the release updates you need to know, and we're breaking it down.

Up until now, Black Clover has been released weekly, and Tabata has worked insane hours to meet that schedule. In recent months, the artist has taken a number of short breaks, and the Black Clover manga took an extended hiatus back in April 2022. When the series returned, Black Clover kickstarted its final arc, and now the act's climax will play out every three months through Jump Giga.

Yes, that is right. Jump Giga puts out four issues a year, and they go live every three months barring delays. As such, we can expect Black Clover to drop its next chapter in December as that is when Jump Giga's winter issue launches. After all, a new issue is released each season, and the chapters in Jump Giga tend to be longer thanks to this timeframe.

This move is hardly a first for shonen fans. For instance, Gintama moved out of its home magazine to Jump Giga went its finale neared. Now, Tabata is following in those footsteps, and he admits this change is one he's wanted for ages. Given some changes at home, Jump Giga's schedule will give Tabata the freedom he needs to end Black Clover like he wants. So if we're being honest, don't be surprised if Black Clover ends in its next few chapters...!

If you are not caught up with Black Clover, you can read the manga so far through Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. So for more details, you can read the story's official synopsis below:

"Asta is a young boy who dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the kingdom. Only one problem-he can't use any magic! Luckily for Asta, he receives the incredibly rare five-leaf clover grimoire that gives him the power of anti-magic. Can someone who can't use magic really become the Wizard King? One thing's for sure-Asta will never give up!"

What do you think about this Black Clover release update? Are you excited for the manga's next steps? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!