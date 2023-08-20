Black Clover Manga Ends in Shonen Jump

Black Clover's manga has officially ended its run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as Yuki Tabata prepares to the end the series in a new magazine with a much different release schedule for its final chapters! Black Clover has been in the midst of its final battles for the fate of the Clover Kingdom as Lucius Zogratis has revealed how strong of a threat each of his Paladins really are. But after training in the Land of the Sun, Asta has returned to the battlefield and is ready to turn the tides of the battle once and for all as he fights to become the Wizard King.

Black Clover fans started to worry about a potential cancellation or hiatus of the manga in the middle of this final arc when the series was seemingly removed from Shonen Jump promotional materials without any real explanation, but this was explained with the release of Black Clover Chapter 368 that Black Clover's manga has now ended its run with Shonen Jump and will now be releasing in the quarterly launched magazine, Jump GIGA, to allow for series creator Yuki Tabata a much different kind of schedule moving forward.

Black Clover, Ch. 368: Please read the important announcement from Tabata Sensei at the end of the chapter! Asta and Yuno’s battle against Lucius is just getting started! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/tpCpPs5oPk pic.twitter.com/lfTLQcONOB — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) August 20, 2023

Black Clover Manga Leaves Shonen Jump for Jump GIGA

Shueisha's editorial message about Black Clover's transfer between magazines reads as such, "Thank you for your continued support of Black Clover. This will be the final chapter in Japanese Weekly Shonen Jump, and it will be moving to Jump GIGA. The continuation of the story is planned to start this Winter in Jump GIGA. It will be simultaneously published in English on Manga Plus by Shueisha and on the Shonen Jump platform. We will share more details in the coming months. We hope you will all continue to support the series through these changes. Thank you!"

This shift comes as a shock to many fans as there are still quite a few fights left to be settled with Black Clover's final arc, and now the next chapter of the series won't be releasing for another few months. But that could mean that each chapter will be longer as a result, and thus could also mean that the end of Black Clover's manga is much sooner than fans could be expecting.

How do you feel about Black Clover not being able to end completely with Shonen Jump and moving to a new magazine for its final chapters instead? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!