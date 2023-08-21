Black Clover Creator Explains Why Manga Ended In Shonen Jump

Black Clover fans were surprised to find out that the newest chapter of the manga would be the last one to hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the creator behind it all has explained why the manga is moving over to a new magazine for its final chapters! Yuki Tabata kicked off the final arc of the Black Clover manga earlier this Summer as the Clover Kingdom's Magic Knights have started the final war for the fate of the Clover Kingdom against Lucius Zogratis and his Paladins. And things have only gotten more intense with each new chapter that has been released since.

But it was surprisingly announced with the newest Black Clover chapter that it's run is now officially over with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The newest chapter came with the announcement that the manga would be shifting over to the quarterly release schedule (meaning one new chapter every four months or so with each seasonal launch) in Shueisha's Jump GIGA magazine. In a special message to fans, Black Clover series creator Yuki Tabata revealed this was done for his health.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Black Clover Explains Why Manga Ended in Shonen Jump

"As Black Clover has continued, I have found that I started to struggle with the weekly manga creation schedule," Tabata explained in a message shared with Shueisha. "After multiple discussions with the editorial department, it has been decided that I will move the series to Jump GIGA. I know this sudden decision may be a shock to many of my readers. I'm so sorry for not being able to end the series in Weekly Shonen Jump. But I believe that in GIGA, I will be able to end the series in a manner that matches my current drawing pace and is much better for my health."

Tabata's message then continued with the promise a "satisfying" conclusion to Black Clover with the move, "There is still much that I want to draw and much that I must draw, so please look forward to it. I will do my best to conclude Black Clover in the most satisfying way possible. I know I am making you wait a little bit, but I promise to return to GIGA in the winter in a powered-up form, so please look forward to reading about Asta's next adventure. Thank you for everything!"

How do you feel about Black Clover moving over to a new magazine and schedule for its final chapter?