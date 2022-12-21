Black Clover's Movie Has Already Set a World Record

Black Clover has been out of reach for some time now, but the anime won't keep out of the spotlight for much longer. If you did not realize, the series is actually on its way back to the screen. Next year, Black Clover will drop its first movie after more than a year of work. And in preparation, it seems Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King has broken a world record.

The update comes from Japan as the team behind Black Clover updated fans on the movie. As it turns out, Jump Festa helped the anime movie break a world record a whole year before going live. Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King now holds the world record for having the biggest commercial movie ticket... and yes. It is massive.

According to the team, the ticket is about 94 x 72 inches. Black Clover beat the previous movie ticket record by a few inches, so the title was close. In the past, the Global Village in UAE set the record back in November 2021. So when it comes to this movie debut, the Black Clover team is going all out.

READ MORE: Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Trailer Released | Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Reveals First Synopsis | Black Clover Director Discusses the Anime's Possible Return

If you are not familiar with Black Clover's big film, the feature is set to drop next March. The movie is the first to join the anime, and it will cover an original story inked by Yuki Tabata, the creator of Black Clover. An official synopsis for the movie was released earlier this month, so you can read up on the project below:

"As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appears. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy the Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

Do you plan on checking out Black Clover's first movie when it drops? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.