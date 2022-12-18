Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Synopsis Released

Black Clover has been steadily preparing to release its first big feature film project around the world next year, and now fans have been given a new idea as to what to expect with the first synopsis for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King! Following the end of the very successful TV anime run last year, it was announced that the franchise would be continuing with a new movie. But it wasn't until this year that we got to actually see any of it in motion, and it's teasing some pretty big character introductions for its premiere as well.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King announced new details about the upcoming movie as part of Jump Festa 2023 in Japan this past weekend, and revealed that the project will involve Asta and the others going up against some of the former Wizard Kings from the past. Getting into why all of this goes down is the first synopsis for the movie (as spotted by @nite_baron and @BC_Hiatus on Twitter) that you can check out in full below:

What to Expect From Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King teases its story as such, "As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

It won't be too much longer until we get to see the movie in full as Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be streaming with Netflix around the world beginning on March 31st next year. Series creator Yuki Tabata oversaw and new character designs, so fans will be getting some real reveals from the past Wizard Kings of the Clover Kingdom!

What are you hoping to see in Black Clover's new movie? Will you be checking out when it hits Netflix next Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!