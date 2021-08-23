Black Clover Breaks Hearts With Emotional Noelle Reunion

✖

Black Clover really broke hearts with an unexpected and emotional reunion between Noelle Silva and a very important person to her. The fights against the devils in the Spade Kingdom have reached a new climax as Noelle and the others are now in the midst of their final effort against Megicula. This devil has brushed off every one of their attempts thus far thanks to her curse magic, but the previous chapter brought one final powerful piece into the equation with Noelle's brother Nozel making it to the scene and hoping to finally get justice for his mother.

Nozel remembered watching his mother fighting Vanica and Megicula and saw her inflicted with a curse that killed her not long after, he's been carrying the weight of her death all of this time due to the fact that he could not tell others about the true cause of his mother's death as part of that curse. It's led to a major rift between he and Noelle, but that's all come to an end with the newest chapter that saw the two of them getting to say goodbye to their mother with a tearful reunion.

#BCSpoilers The newest chapter really hit hard with Noelle and Nozel's reunion with their deceased mother. That final goodbye 😭 pic.twitter.com/FBDl4JfCxA — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) August 23, 2021

Chapter 303 of the series reveals that Nozel's power was enough to break through Megicula's defenses, and with Noelle's Spirit Dive form landing the final blow on Megicula's heart, the two of them were able to work together and defeat Megicula once and for all. Not only was it an emotional time for the two of them working together as a family as Nozel has to reconcile the fact he's pushed Noelle away for all of these years (thanks to the curse and not wanting her to be involved with this fight), but the two of them have gotten some much needed closure.

As Megicula's heart fades away, a flit of Acier Silva's spirit begins to form as she's able to hug her children and tell the two of them she's seen how strong they have become. They don't have the words to respond, but tears roll down their cheeks as the two of them realize their mother's spirit is finally at rest after being trapped within the confines of Megicula's cursed body for all this time. It's a much needed catharsis for years of trauma inflicted by the devil.

This was thankfully change the relationship between Noelle and her older brother, but will unfortunately have to wait until all of the battles in the Spade Kingdom have reached their end and the underworld is truly sealed back up. But what did you think of this unexpected Silva family reunion? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!