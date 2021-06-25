Black Clover Cliffhanger Gives Noelle a Sword of Her Own

✖

Black Clover really gave Noelle Silva a sword of her own with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! Now that Asta and the Clover and Heart Kingdom alliance has defeated the first member of the Zogratis siblings, Yuki Tabata's original manga series is now taking us through the second of these major fights against the Dark Triad. Noelle and Vanica have kicked off their long awaited rematch, and things are tough as Lolopechka has been placed in the middle of it all. Now Noelle and the Water Spirit Undine have formed a new alliance to stop it.

The previous chapter of the series revealed the results of this surprising partnership as Noelle has officially become the Water Spirit's host and has used the Spirit Dive technique to achieve a powerful new form. The newest chapter of the series then takes it one step further by showing off the power of this new form, and the chapter then comes to an end with the reveal that Noelle now has a sword of her own like Asta and Yuno.

When Noelle's full Saint Valkyrie Dress had been first revealed in Chapter 296 of the series, Chapter 297 shows us this in action as Noelle tears through each of Vanica's Blood Magic attacks with relative ease. She seems to be wielding the same kind of lance that she had done with her prior Valkyrie Dress forms, but as she and Vanica clash once more toward the end of the chapter it's actually revealed to be a fake out as she stabs Vanica straight through the stomach with the cliffhanger.

It's unclear if she had been using this sword the entire time and just coating it with a spiral of water power, but it's clear that now she's wielding a sword. Coinciding with the fact that Noelle has also presumably reaching the Saint Stage level capable of defeating the Devils' power, this sword could be an extension of that growth in power with something physically able to damage the Devil's high recovery types of bodies.

But we'll see soon enough as Noelle and Vanica's fight continues with the next chapter. What do you think of Black Clover giving Noelle a sword of her own? Has she already been using this sword and just did not know? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!