Black Clover Announces New Theme Song Artists

Black Clover crossed over the landmark 100th episode a few weeks ago, and there’s no sign of stopping as the anime continues on with the Reincarnation Arc. Recent episode listings even updated to tease that the anime will be continuing onto at least its 115th episode. This means that the series will soon be approaching its ninth cour of episodes, and that we’ll be getting a new opening and ending theme for the series to commemorate the occasion. The latest issue of Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump (via Anime News Network) shed light on those new themes.

With the ninth cour of the series, the new opening theme will be titled “RiGHT NOW” as performed by EMPiRE (who previously provided the third ending theme of the series, “Black to the dreamlight”). The new ending theme for the series will be titled “Life is a Battlefield,” as performed by Kalen Anzai.

Unfortunately there are no concrete details as to when this ninth batch of the series will officially kick off, but it will most likely be used to make a major turning point of the Reincarnation arc. As the most action-packed arcs of the series to date, the battles are only going to get more intense as Asta and the remaining Royal Knights have to fight against their former friends and allies.

While Episode 100 featured an impressive Asta and Yuno tag team against Licht of the Eye of the Midnight Sun, this only serves as the preamble for the wilder battles to comee later in the series. It’s going to get much worse for Asta and the others before it gets better, but at least there will be a new batch of themes to enjoy. Black Clover has some of the best opening and ending themes of anime today, so it’s sure an exciting prospect.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

