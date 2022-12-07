Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Poster Released

It has been ages since Black Clover had any anime updates to give to fans, but that is finally changing. After all, fans watched creator Yuki Tabata bring the series' TV anime to a close a while back, and Studio Pierrot is waiting to revive the show until his work is done. Until that day comes, all eyes have been on the big screen as Black Clover has a movie in the works. And now, we have been given our first look at the ambitious feature.

As you can see below, Netflix released its first poster for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. The gorgeous key art focuses on Asta as expected considering the hero is dead center. Joined by his comrades and best friend Yuno, Asia is going to head on a wild journey when this film drops, and it will teach him what it really means to be the Wizard King.

It's the key art for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King! Streaming March 31, 2023 only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/gNF2rW6ssT — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) December 7, 2022

Black Clover's Comeback

So far, fans know little about this Black Clover movie, but we have learned a few important details this year. For one, we know Asta will return with Yuno in tow as the pair will learn more about the Wizard Kings who came before Julius. A few casting announcements confirmed these previous kings will appear in the movie, so you can expect them to wield some wild magic.

READ MORE: Black Clover Movie Hypes Premiere With New Promo | Black Clover Movie Reveals New Original Character | Black Clover Confirms Surprising Project Delay

We also know Netflix will be streaming Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King exclusively. The streaming service announced the license this fall to the delight of fans. Currently, the movie is slated to go live globally on March 31st. And if we are lucky, the movie will end with some sort of update on the TV anime.

Of course, it is unlikely the weekly series will return until Tabata's finale is on the horizon. The creator kickstarted his manga's final act earlier this year, but there is still a ways to go before Asta's journey ends. Once that finale is in reach, Studio Pierrot could begin storyboarding the rest of the anime, so Black Clover fans will have to wait patiently for updates there as they roll in.

Are you all caught up on Black Clover? Will you be checking out this movie upon its release? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.